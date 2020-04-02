Watch Jose Andres rap, dance and saute with daughters in fried rice tutorial (VIDEO)

Chef Jose Andres in 2011 — AFP pic

NEW YORK, April 2 — In a six-minute cooking tutorial, chef Jose Andres sings, dances and raps to the Hamilton soundtrack, while sauteeing carrots and peas with his daughters, showing viewers how to cook Chinese fried rice.

Why Chinese fried rice? A beautiful gesture of solidarity for the people of China.

“It's my homage to you, all the people of China, yes, you who have been going through a lot of hardships, and you are beating this virus and we want you to know that the people of America and the people of the world, we are with you.”

The gesture also comes as anti-Asian sentiments and xenophobia against Asian Americans and Asians in general are on the rise.

To make the tutorial more interesting, Andres tries to cook the family meal within the time span of the song My Shot.

The Instagram TV show offers an intimate peek into Andrés's home life, as he cooks alongside his three grown daughters in his home kitchen, using up humble ingredients like carrots, peas, cauliflower, eggs and rice to make a quick dinner. — AFP-Relaxnews