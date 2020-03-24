Cooking with the Barefoot Contessa during quarantine

'Cook Like a Pro: Recipes and Tips for Home Cooks' by Ina Garten. — Picture courtesy of Clarkson Potter via AFP

NEW YORK, March 24 — Ina Garten, better known as the Barefoot Contessa, is coming to the rescue of at-home cooks faced with the daunting task of having to cook up to three meals a day for themselves and their families, over the next several weeks.

On Instagram, Garten has started a regular series sharing simple family recipes that don't require expert cooking chops. The first in the series? Broccoli and bow ties, a healthy, kid-friendly lunch idea.

No broccoli at home or the grocery store? Swap it out for another hardy green, as Garten did (she used broccolini). Likewise, bow ties are popular with kids, but in a pinch, use whatever pasta is in the pantry.

“I know so many of you are very anxious about what's to come because I am, too,” she wrote when announcing the series.

“The one thing we CAN do, though, is cook for the people we love who are sheltered in place with us.”

So far, recipes shared have been family and budget friendly. Here's a look:

Roasted applesauce

Stewed tomatoes and lentils

Easy Tomato Soup and Grilled Cheese Croutons

— AFP-Relaxnews