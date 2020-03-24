Cooking with the Barefoot Contessa during quarantine

NEW YORK, March 24 — Ina Garten, better known as the Barefoot Contessa, is coming to the rescue of at-home cooks faced with the daunting task of having to cook up to three meals a day for themselves and their families, over the next several weeks.
On Instagram, Garten has started a regular series sharing simple family recipes that don't require expert cooking chops. The first in the series? Broccoli and bow ties, a healthy, kid-friendly lunch idea.
No broccoli at home or the grocery store? Swap it out for another hardy green, as Garten did (she used broccolini). Likewise, bow ties are popular with kids, but in a pinch, use whatever pasta is in the pantry.
First recipe and it’s crazy easy - from my pantry & fridge. Broccoli & Bow Ties (BC Family Style). I dIdn’t have EITHER broccoli OR bow ties so I used broccolini and cavatappi! The sauce is lemon, butter, garlic & olive oil. Instead of making three things for dinner - meat, vegetable & starch - I’m loving just eating one thing for each meal. Who else is doing that? Tomorrow - Stewed Lentils & Tomatoes! The recipe is available on barefootcontessa.com #staysafe
“I know so many of you are very anxious about what's to come because I am, too,” she wrote when announcing the series.
“The one thing we CAN do, though, is cook for the people we love who are sheltered in place with us.”
So far, recipes shared have been family and budget friendly. Here's a look:
Roasted applesauce
Time for a treat - Roasted Applesauce! I had apples I needed to use up so I combined tart and sweet apples with some orange and lemon and just threw it in the oven to roast. It’s beyond easy. Serve it warm with ice cream or a drizzle of cream; or pack up and freeze it for later. Link to recipe on barefootcontessa.com. #staysafe
Stewed tomatoes and lentils
Everyone seems to have lentils in their pantry and not enough recipes to use them all! I’ve been making this Stewed Tomatoes & Lentils for decades and I just updated the recipe for you. It’s definitely lunch today! What’s in your fridge that you’re afraid will go bad? Apples? Bananas? I’ll post recipes for you to use them. For the tomato & lentil recipe, go to barefootcontessa.com #staysafe
Easy Tomato Soup and Grilled Cheese Croutons
The most comforting Sunday lunch or dinner - Easy Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese Croutons (BC Foolproof)! Instead of cutting the grilled cheese into croutons, we’re just going to eat them as sandwiches! I didn’t have cream, so I left it out. If you don’t have saffron, just use a little more pepper. Is it lunchtime yet?? Link to the recipe on barefootcontessa.com. #staysafe
— AFP-Relaxnews