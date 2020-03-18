For quarantined wine lovers, California winery takes tasting room online

Virtual wine tasting launched amid Covid-19. ― IStock.com/AFP pic

NAPA VALLEY, (California), March 18 ― A Napa Valley winery has launched a virtual wine tasting programme so that oenophiles can sip and spit in their pyjamas, in the comfort of their own homes.

As the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on the travel and hospitality industry, Clos Du Val in California's wine country has taken its wine tasting programme online, with a virtual tasting experience led by an expert at the winery.

The winery was shut down amid the coronavirus crisis taking hold in California.

“In an effort to do our part and provide ease of access to our valued customers who have had to adjust their travel plans, we are launching a taste from home experience,” said president Jon-Mark Chappellet in a statement.

To start, customers have the option to choose from either a mixed red and white wine, four-bottle variety pack (US$385 or RM1,677) to an all red wine option (US$395). Both include a Coravin wine opening system.

For more info visit https://www.closduval.com/Wines. ― AFP-Relaxnews