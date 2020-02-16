Secret of this delicious Teochew-style fish noodles in Sungai Buloh? Fresh fish

SUNGAI BULOH,Feb 16 – Hit up this stall for superb Teochew-style fish noodles or even porridge. Fresh fish is combined with a pork bone broth that allows the light, sweet flavours of the fish to come across distinctly.
Ng Kim Poh, 65, started this business more than 10 years ago. The Tanjung Pinang native actually worked as a fisherman. Worried about the dangers of going to the sea to earn a living, he traded it for the big city lights.
He ended up in Setapak where he set up a stall selling pork noodles that became popular with many.
Sadly, that business came to a halt with the Japanese encephalitis (JE) virus. As he has a keen eye for fresh fish from his fisherman days, he decided to open this stall showcasing fish noodles or porridge.
It is cooked in a light tasting broth with seaweed, vegetables and preserved radish, a style preferred by his Teochew ancestors.
About five years ago, Ng passed the reins of the business to his son Koon Chew. The 35-year-old runs the stall with his wife Himiko Low, 32.
Every day they offer two types of fish: estuary grouper (long dan) and grouper (sek pan). You can also score pomfret (tau tai chong) and seven star grouper on certain days, depending on availability from their suppliers in Pulau Ketam.
Occasionally, they serve threadfin fish or ma yau. Diners can also order fish balls and fishcake.
Unlike the commercial ones, Ng sources them from a home-based business in Klang. They are made from saito fish that lends a more natural bounce and taste to these products.
The best seller is the estuary grouper. Size does matter for this fish. According to Ng, the fish has to be more than 50 kilograms to be tasty.
The fish is prized for its thick, gelatinous skin and high protein content. You can order any part of the fish but follow Ng's advice and go for the back portion.
You get to gnaw on the bone and slowly savour the skin with a thicker cut of the fish meat.
If you prefer fish with a silkier texture, go for the pomfret. It's always the preferred fish by many Teochews for that unbeatable smooth texture.
And if bones aren't your thing, go for the thick slices of grouper or seven star grouper.
Enjoy your choice of noodles or rice with their broth. It has a light milky appearance as it is brewed using around 10 kilograms of large pork bones for more than 10 hours.
Ng prefers to omit fish bones since it emits a fishy aroma. This keeps the broth light-tasting to showcase the delicate taste of the fresh fish.
Located in a busy coffee shop at the edge of Kota Damansara, you will also be blessed with a lot of choices from the neighbouring stalls.
A bowl of estuary grouper is RM26 and the grouper noodles is RM19. The seven star grouper noodles is RM23 for a bowl. The pomfret noodles is also RM23.
You can also order fish balls and fish cake served with noodles for RM7.50. A plate of fish cake can be ordered on the side for RM5.
Ah Po Fish Noodles, Big Family Food Centre, 59, Jalan TSB 10A, Taman Industri Sungai Buloh, Selangor. Open: 7am to 8pm. Closed alternate Thursdays (the next closure will be on February 20). Tel:012-6798483.