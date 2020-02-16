Secret of this delicious Teochew-style fish noodles in Sungai Buloh? Fresh fish

Ah Po Fish Noodles is now run by Ng Kim Poh's son, Koon Chew (right) and his wife Himiko Low (left) – Pictures by Yusof Mat Isa

SUNGAI BULOH,Feb 16 – Hit up this stall for superb Teochew-style fish noodles or even porridge. Fresh fish is combined with a pork bone broth that allows the light, sweet flavours of the fish to come across distinctly.

Ng Kim Poh, 65, started this business more than 10 years ago. The Tanjung Pinang native actually worked as a fisherman. Worried about the dangers of going to the sea to earn a living, he traded it for the big city lights.

He ended up in Setapak where he set up a stall selling pork noodles that became popular with many.

Sadly, that business came to a halt with the Japanese encephalitis (JE) virus. As he has a keen eye for fresh fish from his fisherman days, he decided to open this stall showcasing fish noodles or porridge.

It is cooked in a light tasting broth with seaweed, vegetables and preserved radish, a style preferred by his Teochew ancestors.

Look for Ah Po fish noodles at the corner of the coffee shop

About five years ago, Ng passed the reins of the business to his son Koon Chew. The 35-year-old runs the stall with his wife Himiko Low, 32.

You can enjoy boneless seven star grouper fish slices with your bowl of noodles

Every day they offer two types of fish: estuary grouper (long dan) and grouper (sek pan). You can also score pomfret (tau tai chong) and seven star grouper on certain days, depending on availability from their suppliers in Pulau Ketam.

If you prefer a simpler meal, opt for the fish balls and fish cake noodles for RM7.50

Occasionally, they serve threadfin fish or ma yau. Diners can also order fish balls and fishcake.

The fish balls served here is made from saito fish and sourced from a friend of Ng Kim Por's

Unlike the commercial ones, Ng sources them from a home-based business in Klang. They are made from saito fish that lends a more natural bounce and taste to these products.



Their best seller is their estuary grouper (long dan) noodles where the fish has a thick gelatinous skin Go for the back portion of the estuary grouper as you get to enjoy the fish meat and its skin The best seller is the estuary grouper. Size does matter for this fish. According to Ng, the fish has to be more than 50 kilograms to be tasty.

The fish is prized for its thick, gelatinous skin and high protein content. You can order any part of the fish but follow Ng's advice and go for the back portion.

You get to gnaw on the bone and slowly savour the skin with a thicker cut of the fish meat.

If you prefer fish with a silkier texture, go for the pomfret. It's always the preferred fish by many Teochews for that unbeatable smooth texture.

And if bones aren't your thing, go for the thick slices of grouper or seven star grouper.

You can opt for dry noodles tossed in soy sauce to accompany your fresh grouper fish slices combined with fish balls served with their milky pork bone broth

The fish and fish balls are cooked upon order in pork bone broth that took more than 10 hours to slowly brew

Enjoy your choice of noodles or rice with their broth. It has a light milky appearance as it is brewed using around 10 kilograms of large pork bones for more than 10 hours.

Ng prefers to omit fish bones since it emits a fishy aroma. This keeps the broth light-tasting to showcase the delicate taste of the fresh fish.

Located in a busy coffee shop at the edge of Kota Damansara, you will also be blessed with a lot of choices from the neighbouring stalls.

A bowl of estuary grouper is RM26 and the grouper noodles is RM19. The seven star grouper noodles is RM23 for a bowl. The pomfret noodles is also RM23.

Fish cake can be ordered as a side dish with your bowl of noodles

You can also order fish balls and fish cake served with noodles for RM7.50. A plate of fish cake can be ordered on the side for RM5.