The world’s most affordable Michelin-starred restaurants are in Asia

Chef Chan Hon Meng, nicknamed ‘Hawker Chan’, runs the world’s least expensive Michelin-starred restaurant in Singapore. — AFP pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 4 — Just US$2.20 (RM9). That is the price per head that you might pay in the world’s least expensive Michelin-starred restaurant. To get in line outside Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle, you’ll have to be in Singapore. And if you are, you can comfort yourself with the thought that other inexpensive gourmet delights are not far away.

According to the travel agency Traveloka, which has established a ranking on the question, Asia is the continent where Michelin-starred food is most affordable.

Gastronomic dining comes at a cost, but perhaps not one that is prohibitive. In fact, if you take a look at some of the restaurants recommended by the Michelin guide around the world, you will find that unforgettable culinary experiences do not necessarily have to be pricey

Not surprisingly, the cheapest Michelin-starred restaurant is the legendary chicken and noodle den that attracted a lot of attention when the Red Guide for Singapore came out in 2016. For the first time ever, Michelin had woken up to street food, and particularly street food in the Far East. With the exception of two eateries, all of the most affordable Michelin-starred restaurants are in Asia.

In Hong Kong, a budget of US$3.80 can get you a meal at Tim Ho Wan, which has one star. Even in Tokyo, which is renowned as the destination with the most Michelin stars in the world, you can visit an eatery recommended by the gastronomic guide for US$12.70, which is the price of the midday set menu at Ginza Ibuki.

According to Traveloka, which also took a look at the a la carte prices and tasting menus for one- and two-star restaurants, there is even an affordable Michelin-approved meal in San Francisco, a destination that is renowned for its pricey restaurants: Al’s Place, where the highest price dish on the menu can be had for US$18.

In Europe, Spain has the most affordable Michelin-starred destination, which is the Antic Molila in El Castell.

In France, the home country of Michelin, the cheapest one-star restaurant is Le Pousse-pied in La Tranche-sur-Mer.

Here is the list of the 10 cheapest Michelin-starred restaurants in the world (prices are in US dollars):

1. Liao Fan Hong Kong Soy Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle, Singapore (US$2.20)

2. Tim Ho Wan, Hong Kong (US$3.80)

3. Hamo, Seoul, South Korea (US$7.10)

4. Chugokusai S. Sawada, Osaka, Japan (US$9.70)

5. Jay Fai, Bangkok, Thailand (US$12.00)

6. Ginza Ibuki, Tokyo, Japan (US$12.70)

7. Three Coins, Taipei, Taipei (US$13.00)

8. Lao Zheng Xing, Shanghai, China (US$14.60)

9. The Antic Moli, El Castell, Spain (US$16.60)

10. Al’s Place, San Francisco, USA (US$18). — AFP-Relaxnews