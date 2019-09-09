World's largest Starbucks store to open in Chicago

Starbucks Roastery store in Chicago — Picture courtesy of Starbucks

CHICAGO, Sept 9 — Come November, Chicago will become home to the biggest Starbucks store in the world, stealing the title currently held by Tokyo.

First announced back in 2017, the Starbucks Reserve and Roastery will span 43,000 square feet over four stories, planting its flag on the Magnificent Mile on North Michigan Avenue.

The store is set to open November 15, according to The Chicago Tribune.

Starbucks has described its Reserve Roastery concept as the Willy Wonka world for coffee, with interactive sensorial experiences that walk visitors through the process of roasting, brewing and packaging its small-batch Starbucks Reserve coffees.

Like other Reserve Roastery stores, the Chicago location will also feature fresh baked goods from Italian bakery Princi.

The Chicago store marks the third shop of its kind in the US after Seattle and New York, and the sixth international outpost. — AFP-Relaxnews