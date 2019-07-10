Petaling Jaya’s highest rooftop bar Marimbar offers tropical respite from concrete jungle life

A bartender prepares one of Marimbar’s signature cocktail, Blue Moon. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PETALING JAYA, July 10 — Whether it is to wait out the Petaling Jaya rush hour traffic or a wish to catch the sunset, a visit to its newest and highest rooftop bar may just be the answer.

Perched on level 35 of Pinnacle PJ Tower A, Marimbar boasts advantageous views of the Petaling Jaya skyline, parts of Kuala Lumpur and is of course great for monitoring the traffic.

The bar is the latest food and beverage venture by The Marini’s Group (TMG), helmed by restaurateur-entrepreneur Modesto Marini who introduced Marini’s on 57, Marble 8, M Marini Grand Caffe & Terrazza and MariGin Gin Bar to the Kuala Lumpur dining and bar landscape.

Marimbar is the highest rooftop bar in Petaling Jaya, owned by The Marini’s Group. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Offering busy PJ office folk and residents respite from concrete jungle life, Marimbar borrows heavily from Nature to bring patrons a slice of tropical tranquility that comes in the form of foliage-covered walls, simulated waterfalls on screen, animal print chairs and a tiger print bar.

By this point you may have guessed the name Marimba is a portmanteau of the owner’s name and rimba, the Malay word for jungle.

“Marimbar is The Marini’s Group first bar in Petaling Jaya and we felt it would be a refreshing change to have a TMG F&B destination with a tropical vibe.

“We hope to bring a vibrant burst of colour and energy to the Petaling Jaya nightlife scene with Marimbar and look forward to serving guests from the PJ community,” said Marini.

The Pisco Disco cocktail features chrysanthemum infused pisco shaken with lychee liqueur, lime juice, lychee juice and pandan syrup. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Thirsty patrons in need of a tipple can give the bar’s signature cocktails a try.

The Pisco Disco (RM38) is a refreshing Asian twist on the popular South American pisco sour using chrysanthemum-infused pisco shaken with lychee liqueur, lime juice, lychee juice and pandan syrup.

There is also The Red Rimba (RM40) that’s made with lemongrass-infused gin, raspberry puree, lemon juice, pandan syrup, ginger and egg white, Blue Moon (RM45) which features a blend of gin, sweet & sour, pineapple juice and blue curacao, and the Jungle Rose (RM42), a pink-hued vodka and gin cocktail with grenadine syrup and cranberry juice.

Beginning this week, Marimbar will kick start its weekly events such as Gin & Juice Wednesdays and Sassy Ladies ladies’ nights on Thursdays.

This Duck Salami and Cheese Platter is just one of many bar bites on the menu. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Apart from fun and brightly coloured cocktails, Italian food features heavily in Marimbar’s menu, a continuing tradition of what TMG is best known for.

There’s a generous selection of bar bites to go with your drink of choice such as Beef Crostini with Jalapeno Pepper and Goat Cheese (RM48), Chicken Quesadillas (RM32), Duck Salami & Cheese Platter (RM38), Deep Fried Camembert Cheese (RM25) and Fried Vietnamese Spring Roll (RM18).

Foliage-covered walls, simulated waterfalls on screen and animal print chairs make up the decor of this tropical-themed watering hole. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Pizza lovers will enjoy the Marimbar Truffle (RM42), a thin crust delight featuring mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, arugula and shaved parmesan, all topped off with truffle oil.

The Capriciossa (RM38) made with mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, turkey ham, artichoke and mushroom was savoury without being too heavy.

The Capriciossa and Marimbar Truffle will not disappoint pizza lovers. — Picture by Choo Choy May

In true Italian fashion, no menu would be complete without pasta and Marimbar offers a good selection including Spaghetti Aglio Olio with prawn & Spicy Chilli Paste (RM35) and House-made Porcini Mushroom Ravioli with Truffle Butter (RM45).

Marimbar is open daily from 5pm until late, located at Level 35, Pinnacle PJ Tower A, Lorong Utara C, PJS 52, Petaling Jaya.

Visit marimbar.com for more details.