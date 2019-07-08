It's panini time for Gordon Ramsay and Lil Nas X (VIDEO)

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey proved a good sport about teaching the rapper to make a panini sandwich. — YouTube screenshot

LONDON, July 8 — It was a fun Twitter exchange that somehow ended up in a real-life cooking demonstration for Lil Nas X by none other than Gordon Ramsey.

The rapper had included a song named Panini on his album (which had nothing to do with the sandwich) but despite that, decided to ask Ramsey if he had any tips on making an actual panini.

This all happened on Twitter where he had tweeted about getting Ramsey in on a remix of Panini, to which the chef answered "Tell me more."

What followed was another Twitter exchange where the rapper said he would be in London so could Ramsey find the time to teach him the art of panini making?



The result is this amusing video below, shot at Ramsay's Lucky Cat restaurant in London:

