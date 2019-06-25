The Glenlivet releases 276 bottles of ‘Malaysian-exclusive’ single cask whisky

The Glenlivet 18 Years Old Single Cask Edition is crafted exclusively for whisky enthusiasts in Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of Pernod Ricard Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Scotch distiller The Glenlivet recently released its limited edition 18 Year Old Single Cask Edition (Cask #8032) crafted exclusively for aficionados in Malaysia.

Available in small quantities, the Single Cask Edition is drawn from a second fill ex-bourbon American Oak Hogshead cask after 18 years of maturation at 60.5 per cent cask strength and without chill-filtration.

The result is an elegant combination of delicate flora aromas and fresh orchard fruits with a soft, sweet and slightly dry finish.

Dark in shade, the Single Cask Edition has a fruity and sweet toffee-like nose with a light whiff of smoke.

The resulting taste is an alluring blend of poached pear and raspberry, honey along with walnut and almond, which is well-balanced with subtle bursts of sweet orange in the background.

Towards the end, the whiskey’s long finish will reveal hint of raisins and spice.

Pernod Ricard Malaysia marketing director Emmanuel Dokhelar said The Glenlivet 18 Year Old Single Cask Edition is indeed a beautiful piece of art that carries with it three distinctive qualities: Rare, exclusive and quality.

“We are proud that the craft continues into producing the finest single malt whisky until today, and The Guardians of The Glenlivet as well as whisky connoisseurs from Malaysia will get to taste it first before the rest of the world does,” he added.

Set to be a coveted collectors’ item, there are only 276 bottles of this definitive Speyside single malt available.

Each bottle is individually numbered and presented in a hand-crafted wooden box to echo the craftsmanship that went into the spirit.

The bottles will be available for purchase at the following outlets and e-commerce platforms from tomorrow onwards: The Cask, Boozeat, Jaya Grocer and Whisky Cove at Pavilion Hotel Kuala Lumpur, where only individual drams are available.