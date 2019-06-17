Iggy Pop releases his own signature coffee brew

Iggy Pop’s limited-edition coffee arrives in a black bag designed by the Godfather of Punk, which features his signature and a hand drawing. — AFP pic

PORTLAND, June 17 — The singer has collaborated with Stumptown Coffee Roasters, a coffee retailer based in Portland, Oregon.

The signature brew, classified as a single origin Indonesia Bies Penantan, has notes of “dates, nutmeg, and a long, chocolatey finish.”

It is sourced and assembled by the female-led Ketiara Cooperative, which collaborates with small-holder farmers within the Bies Penantan community in the Aceh province of Sumatra.

The coffee is processed with the wet-hulling technique, creating distinct notes and a heavy body.

Iggy Pop’s limited-edition coffee arrives in a black bag designed by the Godfather of Punk, which features his signature and a hand drawing.

A portion of the proceeds will go towards Girls Rock Camp Alliance, which is an international network that helps empower youth through music and songwriting.

Whole-bean bags of Iggy Pop’s signature coffee retail for US$19 (RM79) from Stumptown website. — AFP-Relaxnews