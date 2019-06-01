McDonald’s Malaysia reintroduces Spicy Korean Burger for ‘Discover the World’ campaign

File photo of a McDonald's restaurant is pictured in Encinitas, California September 9, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — McDonald’s Malaysia is kicking off it’s annual ‘Discover the World’ campaign by bringing back the much loved Spicy Korean Burger, this time around with a new chicken version along with the original beef version.

In a statement today, vice president and chief marketing officer McDonald’s Malaysia Melati Abdul Hai said McDonald’s was excited to kick-off this year’s campaign by reintroducing the Spicy Korean Burger which had received an overwhelming response when first launched in 2017.

“As with our previous ‘Discover the World’ campaigns, McDonald’s is once again pleased to offer an exciting line-up of special edition burgers that features distinctive flavours from selected countries all over the world, right here in Malaysia.

“It has now become a menu item customers look forward to because of its delicious Korean taste that appeals to Malaysians,” she said.

For customers who want to complement their meals with something refreshing, the Green Tea McFlurry is also making a comeback to the McDonald’s dessert menu together with the brand new Chocolate Pie, which comes with a delicious chocolate filling in a crispy chocolate-covered shell.

Available starting today, the Spicy Korean Burger comes in a set together with French fries and either a Fanta McFreeze or Coke at priced from RM15.99. — Bernama