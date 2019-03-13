New report names the top allergy-friendly restaurant chains in the US

A new report says Chipotle is among the best restaurants for diners with food allergies. ― AFP pic

BOSTON, March 13 — Chipotle and In-N-Out Burger are among some of the best restaurants for diners who suffer from food allergies and intolerances, according to a new report.

AllergyEats released its list of the most allergy-friendly restaurant chains in the US, based on the compilation and averaging of the crowd-sourced restaurant reviews on the platform.

In the category of large chains (meaning a minimum of 50 locations), Maggiano’s Little Italy took the top spot.

Restaurants are given a score on a five-point scale.

The results remain largely unchanged from years previous, with perennial winners like Maggiano’s and Chipotle making repeat appearances.

Here are the top allergy-friendly chains in the US:

1. Maggiano’s Little Italy (4.68)

2. Chipotle Mexican Grill (4.42)

3. Longhorn Steakhouse (4.42)

4. In-N-Out Burger (4.39)

5. Bertucci’s Italian Restaurant (4.37) — AFP-Relaxnews