myBurgerLab: A new Bangsar outlet and the stinkiest burger in Malaysia!

Probably the smelliest burger in Malaysia, myBurgerLab's Stinkbomb (left) and Hook, Line & Stinker (right). — Pictures by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Since it started back in 2012, myBurgerLab has been slaying the burger game with their unique flavours. Available in a total of six locations all over the Klang Valley, they even have two outlets in Cambodia.

On February 12, the latest Lab opened its doors in Bangsar and caused quite a stir. myBurgerLab co-founder Renyi Chin explained that they have had an eye on Bangsar for a long time. Out of respect for KGB — another popular burger joint — they decided to stay away from the area but the time was right when this spot came up.

"We have always seen ourselves as a community brand and we want to add on the value to a community. myBurgerlab brings a certain status to the neighbourhood and we also provide job opportunities as we hire 90 per cent within the local community," explained Renyi. With their hires, there is also a preference for students.

Once an order is placed, beef patties are smashed and cooked on a hot grill.

Originally the spot was slated for myPizzaLab but it was decided the pizza joint wasn't ready for expansion yet so myBurgerLab opened there instead.

Just a few doors away is Inside Scoop, which has close ties to myBurgerLab via The Good Food Alliance. In the future, customers can look forward to cross promotions with Inside Scoop when they dine at the Lab.

Other areas in their radar include Shah Alam and Cheras. Again, expansion will only happen if the right spot comes up with the right conditions favourable to the homegrown brand.

Most importantly, myBurgerLab doesn't shy away from experimenting, he explained. Like expanding to Cambodia about two years ago or taking up a space in MyTOWN in May last year.

"We like to try new things just to know what to move this business forward to in the future. If we don't try, we won't know.

Can you handle the 'sambal petai' topping with minced chicken, 'sambal belacan' and stink beans?

For the Hook, Line & Stinker, fried chicken thigh has a piece of cheese melted over it.

"At the same time, I don't like to try with my own money... there are conditions where we are offered certain assistance from the landlords to build."

Burger aficionados can also look forward to something special every month with myBurgerLab. Sometimes it's new creations like the Chinese New Year special, Crouching Fu Chok, Hidden Ginger. Inspired by yee sang, it is a tribute to the Chinese martial arts movie Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Occasionally it's fan favourites that make a popular return.

Assembling the patty and chicken thigh on the charcoal buns.

A grilled pineapple ring adds a touch of juiciness and sweetness to the whole burger (left). The blue cheese comes in the form of a dressing that is layered with the burger (right).

Don't turn up your nose but this month's special is... the Stinkbomb! This creation is labelled as the smelliest, tastiest burger of them all (think, stink on stink!).

Previously served on their special menu — it became a cult favourite among myBurgerLab regulars — it is making a delicious comeback, this month.

The Stinkbomb comes with the signature charcoal bamboo buns.

Renyi was inspired to create the burger after he tasted the sambal petai burger served at the now defunct Kristang restaurant. What he did, in typical myBurgerLab fashion, was to add their own wicked twist, using blue cheese!

Essentially the Stinkbomb is built with a juicy smashed grilled beef patty made with Australian beef. lettuce, oven baked cherry tomatoes, a grilled pineapple ring, blue cheese dressing. Crowning the burger is a dollop of their sambal petai made with minced chicken, sambal belacan and stink beans (petai).

A dollop of 'sambal peta'i crowns the burger before the bun is placed on top.

All this is sandwiched between their soft signature bamboo charcoal buns. And if you prefer, there's also the chicken version, called the Hook, Line & Stinker. Here, a crispy fried chicken thigh topped with melted cheese replaces the beef patty.

The Stinkbomb and the Hook, Line & Stinker is available from March 5 to 17 at all myBurgerLab outlets.

Who can resist myBurgerLab unique burgers from the Beautiful Mess to the Ultraman.

