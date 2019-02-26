Virgil Abloh designs glass bottle and refillable Soma bottle for Evian

Eagerly awaited by fashionistas and fans of the Louis Vuitton men’s artistic director, the 75cl glass Evian bottle by Virgil Abloh will soon be available in limited quantities at select retail locations listed on brand’s global website. — Evian and Grande Epicerie de Paris pic via AFP-Relaxnews

NEW YORK, Feb 26 — Evian has another designer to add its list of star collaborations.

To design its latest limited-edition glass bottle, the bottled mineral water brand called on the multitalented Louis Vuitton men’s artistic director, Virgil Abloh, whose expertise extends beyond the fashion world, with skills including DJing.

His design features several coloured spots symbolising the colours of the rainbow, echoing the concept that “one drop can make a rainbow.”

This 75cl glass bottle will be available in limited quantities at select retail locations in the US, to be confirmed, and in Europe at locations listed on the brand’s global website including Paris’s La Grande Epicerie and Berlin’s Kadewe, starting early next month.

The collaboration also includes a refillable Soma glass water bottle with an easy grip protective silicone sleeve. On this design, Virgil Abloh has penned, “rainbow inside.” The bottles are available priced US$48 (RM195) from Matchesfashion.com.

Evian has previously signed up Maison Lacroix, Paul Smith and Jean-Paul Gaultier to come up with designs for its glass water bottle.

Virgil Abloh has previously branched out from fashion with collaborations including furniture design for Ikea and designing a Moët&Chandon champagne bottle. — AFP-Relaxnews