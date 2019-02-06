Hotel cooking school awarded Michelin star in Switzerland

Michelin stars for Switzerland have been announced. — Picture courtesy of rkristoffersen/Istock.com via AFP-Relaxnews

PARIS, Feb 6 — Michelin inspectors have bestowed a professional educational restaurant at prestigious hospitality management school L’Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne with a star, a first for Switzerland.

Culinary students who worked at Le Berceau des Sens in 2018 are well on their way to greatness, it seems, as they helped their culinary training restaurant unlock the ultimate in gastronomic validation for many in the fine dining world.

L’Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne is renowned as one of the leading hospitality management schools in the world.

Other big winners in the Michelin Guide Switzerland 2019 include restaurants Pavillon at the Zurich-based hotel Baur au Lac and focus in Vitznau, both of which received two stars.

The new additions round up the number of two-starred restaurants in Switzerland to 20. The same trio of restaurants which earned three stars last year retain their status this year: Restaurant de l’Hôtel de Ville, Schauenstein and Cheval Blanc by Peter Knogl.

Of the 105 one-starred restaurants, 21 are new additions.

The results also highlight Vitznau as an emerging gourmet dining destination, editors note, with a sprinkling of Michelin-starred restaurants elevating the local culinary scene. — AFP-Relaxnews