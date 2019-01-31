Ferran Adrià to open new food lab and elBulli museum starting in 2020

Spanish chef Ferran Adria announced that his cult restaurant elBulli will be resurrected as an experimental laboratory called elBulli1846 Food Lab in 2020. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 31 — World-renowned chef Ferran Adrià has announced that his cult restaurant elBulli, which shuttered in 2011 at the peak of its popularity, will be resurrected as an experimental laboratory called elBulli1846 Food Lab in 2020.

Adrià revealed the news at the same place where he shocked the food world eight years ago, when he announced plans to close up elBulli for good.

At the time, the restaurant had claimed the title of world’s best restaurant five times on the influential World’s 50 Best Restaurants ranking and famously had more than two million reservation requests at its peak.

At Madrid Fusion 2019, an annual gastronomic conference that gathers some of the top chefs in Spain and around the world, Adrià announced that elBulli1846 — named after the number of dishes catalogued from the restaurant — would reopen in February of 2020, reported food blog Fine Dining Lovers.

But fans may be disappointed to learn that the space, which will occupy the old elBulli in Cala Montjoi, will not be a restaurant, but rather an exhibition space and experimental workshop.

Over 6,000 square metres, a team of 20 chef scientists will conduct experiments aimed at pushing the gastronomic envelope.

Since closing elBulli eight years ago, Adrià has also been working on another ambitious project that aims to become the Wikipedia of gastronomy. So far, 35 books have been written for his Bullipedia project.

Along with the food lab, Bulligrafia will allow visitors to relive the mythical elBulli dining experience.

Set to open in 2022, the museum will document the legacy of the restaurant that revolutionised modern dining and helped birth molecular gastronomy.

Bulligrafia is set to open in 2022. — AFP-Relaxnews