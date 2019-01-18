Problem solved: Where to go for CNY reunion 'makan' in KL and PJ

Usher in the new year with Elegant Inn's fabulous 'yee sang.' — Elegant Inn Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Chinese New Year is just around the corner. With it comes that headache of where to gather for that most important meal: reunion dinner.

Traditionally it's held on the eve of the festival but with busy schedules, it doesn't matter if you hold it earlier.

And there are no rules saying it's got to be lunch or dinner... as long as the family sits down for a meal to catch up.

Here are our picks in the Klang Valley. Do note, places are filling up very fast. Some places are already fully booked for the eve of the festival. For full set menus, look up their Facebook page for details.

Noble House

Noble House is offering various specialties like salt baked abalone this Chinese New Year. — Noble House Facebook

You can't go wrong with the Oriental Group's offerings. With specialties like salt baked fresh abalone, Japanese Miyazaki Wagyu with asparagus and arrowroot and fried Boston lobster Guangdong style, you can celebrate in style.

Even their yee sang is extraordinary with luxurious touches in the form of white truffle mixed with soft shell crab and vegetables. There's a variety of set menus to choose from whether you have a party of 10 or even less.

For Chinese New Year eve, they will only serve set menus that range from RM1,699 to RM2,488 for a table of 10.

19, Jalan Delima, KL. Tel: 03-2145 8822

Availability: There will be two sittings for dinner: 5.30pm and 8.30pm. Two dining venues are available, a choice of the restaurant or a special dining hall that will only hold one sitting from 8.30pm onwards.

Restaurant will be closed on February 6 and 7

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/noblehousekl/

Elegant Inn Hong Kong Cuisine

If you want to escape the hustle and bustle, try out this place in Menara Hap Seng. Here, they serve dishes made from ingredients handpicked from Hong Kong.

Usher in the new lunar year with their bountiful harvest loh sang made from fresh ingredients with no artificial colouring. You can't go wrong with their lap mei fan with its crispy rice crust, topped with a selection of waxed meats including an aromatic liver sausage sourced from Hong Kong.

Dessert is a soft and slightly chewy pan-fried rice cakes served with their own-made almond biscuits. Set menus start from RM1,588+ to RM4,988+ for 10 persons.

2.01, Second Floor, Podium Block, Menara Hap Seng, Jalan P. Ramlee, KL. Tel: 03-20709399

Availability: Dinner is available for February 3. It is fully booked for February 4 dinner but lunch is still available. On February 5, seats are available for lunch.

Open throughout Chinese New Year

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ElegantInnhongkongcuisine/

Restaurant Extra Super Tanker's claypot waxed meat rice is one of their signature festive dishes this season. — Restaurant Extra Super Tanker Facebook

Restaurant Extra Super Tanker

Popular with the PJ crowd, this spot is where you can score refreshing fruits yee sang, claypot rice with waxed meats and some unusual home-styled dishes like their thousand layer beancurd with a minced meat filling.

To celebrate the season, how about a luxurious suckling pig with Perigod truffles or braised abalone with Iberico pork ribs and mushrooms? There are set menus for 10 and smaller groups like 5 or 6 persons. Prices start from RM1,388++ for 6 persons. For 10 persons, the set is RM1,698 to RM2,998 nett.

2.18 & 2.19, Level 2, Glo Damansara, No. 699, Jalan Damansara, PJ. Tel: 03-77337769

Availability: Two sessions on February 4 for 5.30pm and 8.30pm. The 5.30pm session is still available.

They are open throughout Chinese New Year

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/extrasupertanker/

Copper Mansion's Prosperity Yee Sang is made with fresh prawns. — Copper Mansion Facebook

Copper Mansion

Relatively new, this place may specialise in events but it has been drawing an appreciative crowd for its food and gorgeous venue. It is brought to us by the LYL Group, the same people behind Jaya Palace.

Select from yee sang served with prawns or the luxurious abalone. Food is served in individual portions rather than the usual communal platters. A special treat here is their Portuguese styled suckling pig that has a shattering crispy skin.

You can also enjoy smooth steamed giant grouper fish with chillies and ginger paste. Or opt for an unusual pairing of artichokes and black fungus with the steamed fish. Set menus range from RM838++ to RM2,338++ for six persons.

For a table of 10 persons, you can have a choice of set menus starting from RM1,388++. They also offer a golden prosperity fortune pot for takeaway for RM598+ that will feed 6 to 8 persons. Pre-order yours by February 2.

18B, Jalan 51A/223, PJ. Tel: 79327777

Availability: Space is only available for February 3 as it is fully booked on February 4.

Closed: February 5, 6 and 7 (afternoon only). Business resumes for dinner session on February 7

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/coppermansion/

Soak in the Chinese New Year atmosphere at old school Sek Yuen Restaurant. — Sek Yuen Facebook

Sek Yuen Restaurant

With its old fashioned air, there's something magical about dining at this place that started back in 1948. Even their yee sang (served from January 17 onwards) is different with homemade crispy pok chui crackers and freshly cut fruits and vegetables, raw snakehead fish (ikan haruan) served with fresh ginger strips and five spice powder.

You have a choice of non-air conditioned and air conditioned venues at their two restaurants that are side by side.There are three menus available for a table of 10: RM608+, RM888+ and RM1,288+.

Goodies to order include an excellent braised grouper fish with roast pork, onions and mushrooms, which is full of flavour. For a more classic Chinese dish, order the stuffed eight treasure duck -- tender duck stuffed with a filling of chestnuts, gingko nuts, yam, mushrooms and pork. If you prefer go for their whole suckling pig or their signature pei pa duck with its crispy skin.

No. 313-1 (non-air conditioned) and 315 (air conditioned), Jalan Pudu, KL. Tel: 03-92229457/92220903

Closed for February 4 dinner. Open throughout Chinese New Year

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/restaurantsekyuen/

Braised pork knuckle served with abalone and dried oysters is an indulgent treat this time of year at Marco Polo Restaurant. — Marco Polo Restaurant Facebook

Marco Polo Restaurant

A stalwart of the Chinese dining scene, this place is well known with the city office crowd for its value for money deals. Try their a la carte menu for a smaller number of people. Their Hong Kong BBQ style meats are well prepared. Pick from an excellent roast duck with juicy meat or the roast suckling pig.

If you love deep fried pork ribs, go for their version marinated with shrimp sauce that is finger licking good. Set menus are also available for four, six or 10 persons.

Prices for the 10 person set menus start from RM988++ onwards. They also have a buy one, free one yee sang offer for dine-in customers. They also have a superior poon choy for RM688++ that is good for 10 persons and filled with goodies like abalone, prawns and dried oysters.

1st Floor, Wisma Lim Foo Yong, Jalan Raja Chulan, KL. Tel: 03-21412233

Availability: For February 4 dinner, only set menus are served. There are two dining sessions; one for 5.30pm and another at 8.30pm. Both sessions are still available.

Open throughout Chinese New Year

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MarcoPoloRestaurant/

You can select from various set menus at Gold Dragon City Seafood Restaurant.

Gold Dragon City Seafood Restaurant

Despite its no frills decor, this PJ spot draws a huge crowd for its reasonably priced meals. Table service tends to be a bit spotty though.

This is made up by an incredibly efficient kitchen that cooks up the dishes in a jiffy. Favourites here include the suckling pig, fried rice topped with crispy small anchovies, and braised goose feet with pork tendons.

Set menus range from RM398++ to RM968++ for 6 persons. For a table of 10 persons, you have a choice of menus from RM598++ onwards. They also offer poon choy for RM688 nett, for take away, if you prefer to dine at home. As they don't have their own Facebook page, you will need to visit the place or call to make your boking.

14-16, Jalan 20/16A, Paramount Gardens, PJ. Tel: 03-78764633

Availability: Lunch is available for February 3 and 4. The dinner sessions are all fully booked.

Closed on February 5 and 6.

Oversea Restaurant's version of 'poon choy' for the festive season. — Oversea Restaurant Facebook

Oversea Restaurant

Started in the 1970s, this group now has restaurants in Ipoh, KL, PJ and Genting Highlands. Favourites include their steamed fish with soy sauce, poached chicken, and stir fried sea cucumber with leeks.

Most diners prefer to order a la carte items, since they have their own favourites. However, for Chinese New Year eve, they only serve set menus that start from RM828++ for 10 persons.

84-88, Jalan Imbi, KL. Tel: 03-21449911

Availability: For February 3, dinner is available. For February 4, lunch and dinner sessions are available. There are two sittings for dinner: 5.30pm and 8.15pm.

Closed on February 5

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Oversea.Imbi/

A platter of Fan Cai Xiang Restaurant's vegetarian offerings. — Fan Cai Xiang Facebook

Fan Cai Xiang Vegetarian Restaurant

If you're looking for a fully vegetarian reunion meal, try out this place in Taman Desa. Set up by Madam Gan, this place is the gold standard for wholesome vegetarian eats with a tasty yet cleaner taste since they're MSG-free.

It's also an extremely popular spot. You get a variety of mushrooms (try the meaty tasting monkey head mushrooms) in their dishes. A popular choice is their honey barbecue pork, made from mock meat.

35G Plaza Danau 2, Jalan 1/109F, Taman Danau Desa, KL. Tel: 03-79819812

Availability: For February 3 and 4, only lunch is available as dinner sessions are fully booked. They are also full on February 5.

Open throughout Chinese New Year

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fancaixiang/

Canton Kitchen's 'poon choy' is available for take-away so you can feast in comfort at home. — Canton Kitchen Facebook

Canton Kitchen

Originally from Bukit Tinggi, this place is well known for its simple fare where vegetables are sourced directly from their own Bukit Tinggi farm. They have branches at Paradigm Mall, Sri Rampai and Selayang.

Popular items include their steamed mihun with ginger wine chicken and their kampung chicken cooked Guang Xi style. The highlight is their fragrant Bentong ginger. Another must-eat is their Guang Xi stuffed beancurd puffs with minced meat. For the festive season, they offer poon choy, which can be ordered online.

LG1-1, Seri Gembira Avenue, No.6, Jalan Senang Ria, Taman Gembira, KL. Tel: 012-9201801

Availability: For February 3 and 4, lunch is only available as they are full for dinner.

Open throughout Chinese New Year.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CantonKitchenatHappyGarden/