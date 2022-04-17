New-generation batteries are making a debut at Tesla

Tesla is debuting its new-generation battery on its Model Y vehicle. — Picture courtesy of Tesla via ETX Studio

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 — Tesla is debuting its next-generation battery on its Model Y, promising larger, lower-cost, longer-lasting cells. The new battery is currently only available to the brand’s employees, according to the Electrek website.

Tesla’s new 4680 battery cells (46 mm in diameter and 80 mm high) have a higher capacity and therefore promise greater range. However, they are also twice as large as the units currently in use by Tesla, so it is not possible to fit as many into the same car. These batteries will eventually allow Tesla to offer either vehicles with almost equivalent range for a lower price than today, or long-range vehicles for an equivalent price.

In this latest configuration, the Model Y Standard Range AWD has an estimated range of 279 miles and is priced from US$59,990 (RM254,100)— US$3,000 less than the Model Y Performance, which has a range of 303 miles. For now, only Tesla employees can order this version. The general public should be able to order it in a few weeks when it appears in the brand’s online configuration tool.

However, it will be several years before the entire Tesla range adopts this new generation of batteries. It could potentially allow Tesla to offer a relatively long-range model priced under the symbolic US$30,000 mark sooner than expected. In the meantime, these batteries could equip the forthcoming Cybertruck pickup, which is not expected to go into production before 2023. — ETX Studio