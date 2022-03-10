Rising fuel prices: Ways to make driving more fuel-efficient

It's possible to drive smoothly while also saving fuel. — Shutterstock pic via ETX Studio

NEW YORK, March 10 — As prices at the pump soar and the price of a barrel of Brent Crude Oil is now close to its 2008 record of US$147.50 (RM618), motorists are looking for ways to save fuel. When applied on a daily basis, some simple maintenance and eco-driving techniques can help reduce fuel consumption by 10 to 15 per cent, which is a significant saving — especially at the moment.

Maintenance and preparation

Under-inflated tyres or an overloaded car can significantly increase fuel consumption. It is therefore important to check the tyre pressure and not to overload your car before setting out on a long trip. It is also advisable to check the oil level regularly to ensure that the engine is running smoothly.

Once inside the car, it is better to keep windows closed, in order to reduce wind resistance and in turn keep fuel consumption down. Similarly, it is advisable not to overuse the air conditioning, which can also impact fuel consumption.

Driving smoothly

Once behind the wheel, it is possible to adopt what is known as eco-driving, which notably involves driving smoothly, i.e., managing your gear changes perfectly, but also driving a little slower on roads and freeways if traffic permits, using the cruise control and, above all, avoiding any sudden acceleration or braking. To do this, it is important to stay focused and to anticipate what’s ahead by observing what is happening in front of and around you.

Also note that it is better to turn off your engine during each extended stop, even in heavy traffic. — ETX STudio