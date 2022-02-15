From real to virtual, Porsche is letting drivers digitize favourite roads and routes

With ‘Virtual Roads,’ Porsche is offering drivers a means to reproduce real-world roads and routes in video games. — Picture courtesy of Porsche via ETX Studio

PARIS, Feb 15 — Automaker Porsche has announced that it has developed a road digitisation solution that allows any familiar or favourite route to be experienced through compatible video games.

This system has been realised in collaboration with Swiss startup Way Ahead Technologies.

The aim of the project, called “Virtual Roads,” is to offer Porsche customers the possibility of digitising in 3D their favourite roads and routes, in order to later access them virtually in a video game.

All they need is a smartphone and an accompanying application.

The idea is to allow drivers to record any route using a dedicated application on their smartphone, simply positioned behind the windshield. The data collected will then be automatically converted into 3D to be used in a virtual world.

The project leaders suggest that this process is up to 100 times faster than a more traditional laser-based method used today by video game publishers.

The software used here captures the main data and characteristics relating to the road (width, gradient, etc.) but also its environment, such as trees or guardrails.

All of this is then reproduced as faithfully as possible in digital 3D form. Note that other road users encountered during this capture process are obviously not digitised.

At present, this technology can digitise routes of up to 8 km in less than an hour.

According to Porsche, the file of each unique route generated by the new application should be compatible with a number of racing games, including “Assetto Corsa.”

As such, it may soon be possible to drive your vacation route from the comfort of your home! — ETX Studio