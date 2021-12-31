When drivers see through grey-coloured glasses

White is a top choice for new car purchases around the world, except in Europe where grey is king. ― iStock.com pic

NEW YORK, Dec 31 ― The colour grey is trending around the world, according to a new report published by American paint manufacturer Axalta. The report shows that while white remains the favourite colour of car drivers, its market share is weakening and grey is picking up the slack, with an increasing share. In Europe, it has even become the dominant colour in the market.

This new report reveals that most cars on the road today are white (35 per cent), down by 3 percentage points), black (19 per cent) or grey (19 per cent, up by 4 points). Silver (9 per cent), blue (8 per cent) and red (5 per cent) follow. But just about everywhere in the world, what stands out is the increase in sales of grey-coloured vehicles. In Europe, it has become the most popular shade for cars (27 per cent), ahead of white (23 per cent) and black (22 per cent). Conversely, grey is least represented in Asia (13 per cent of sales), a continent that is massively adopting white (45 per cent), particularly in China (50 per cent) although it has finally started to drop in share there.

Returning to Europe, where grey dominates, the colour is most popular for compacts, sedans and sports cars. SUV buyers prefer white, while those who can afford a luxury car prefer black. By comparison, in the US, white wins in all categories.

The study doesn't indicate whether this trend for grey tone is related to the pandemic and the low morale of motorists.

Axalta has been providing these annual reports on car-buying colour trends and preferences since 1953. ― ETX Studio