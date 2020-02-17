Hyundai to unveil sporty and sensuous ‘Prophecy’ EV concept at Geneva Motor Show

SEOUL, Feb 17 — Late last week, Hyundai announced that a brand new electric vehicle concept called “Prophecy” will be debuting at this year’s Geneva Motor Show in just a few weeks.
The company describes the model as embodying a “beautiful silhouette accentuated by graceful curves flowing over broad rear flanks that provide excellent aerodynamics,” a form which Head of Hyundai Global Design Centre SangYup Lee describes not as trendy, but as timeless. It will be the model whose design will inspire Hyundai’s future EVs.
[#HMG] #Hyundai unveiled new concept EV #Prophecy at @GimsSwiss #ConceptCar #EV #GimsSwiss ▶ https://t.co/WDl4tq7FEQ pic.twitter.com/6uzXSsaAXh— Hyundai Motor Group (@HMGnewsroom) February 14, 2020
The Prophecy will be officially unveiled on March 3, after which it will be on display for public viewing from March 5 to 15. Along with this reveal, Hyundai will also be outlining their “Real Progress is in the Air” electrification strategy. — AFP-Relaxnews