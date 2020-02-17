Hyundai to unveil sporty and sensuous ‘Prophecy’ EV concept at Geneva Motor Show

Hyundai Motor announces plans to reveal a new EV concept called Prophecy at the Geneva Motor Show. — Picture courtesy of Hyundai via AFP-Relaxnews

SEOUL, Feb 17 — Late last week, Hyundai announced that a brand new electric vehicle concept called “Prophecy” will be debuting at this year’s Geneva Motor Show in just a few weeks.

With the Geneva International Motor Show just a few weeks away, Hyundai has teased the Prophecy, a EV concept model expressing their “Sensuous Sportiness” design language.

The company describes the model as embodying a “beautiful silhouette accentuated by graceful curves flowing over broad rear flanks that provide excellent aerodynamics,” a form which Head of Hyundai Global Design Centre SangYup Lee describes not as trendy, but as timeless. It will be the model whose design will inspire Hyundai’s future EVs.

The Prophecy will be officially unveiled on March 3, after which it will be on display for public viewing from March 5 to 15. Along with this reveal, Hyundai will also be outlining their “Real Progress is in the Air” electrification strategy. — AFP-Relaxnews