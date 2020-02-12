Polestar car components from recycled plastic, waste cork to increase sustainability

Polestar's future production models could be equipped with seats finished with fabric made with recycled plastic bottles. — Picture courtesy of Polestar via AFP

CHENGDU, Feb 12 — After standardising the vegan interior of the Polestar 2, the company will continue to improve the sustainability of their future production models by reducing the amount of plastic used to make various interior components.

Last year, Polestar made headlines by making the interior of their second fully-electric model fully vegan. Now the company is announcing plans to further reduce their carbon footprint.

Several options have been identified by the brand to make future production models more eco-friendly: The seats can be upholstered in fabric made from 100 per cent recycled plastic bottles, interior plastic components like body panels can be infused with waste cork from the wine industry as well as flax fibres, and the carpets can be “derived from recycled fishing nets.”

According to the company, Polestar won't sacrifice the luxurious quality of the vehicle by swapping out plastic materials for more sustainable options. Rather, the brand will be able to hold onto their design language and vision while also demonstrating their commitment to sustainability.

“For Polestar,” as stated by Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath, “sustainability is not just about the electric powertrain. With the development of these innovative new solutions that we will introduce in our future cars we make a strong statement of our intentions.” — AFP-Relaxnews