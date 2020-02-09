Ducati breaks new ground in the history of mean machines with the Superleggera V4 (VIDEO)

The Ducati Superleggera V4 — Picture courtesy of Ducati

NEW YORK, Feb 9 — Ducati has presented the Superleggera V4, the most powerful and technologically advanced production motorcycle ever to be made by the Italian manufacturer. Only 500 units of the new superbike, which is directly inspired by Ducati's MotoGP racing machines, will be made.

According to Ducati, it is the only motorcycle in the world with a carbon-fibre frame, swingarm and wheel rims that can be used on public roads. As its name suggests, the main characteristic of this bike is its lightness. By itself, the simple decision to build the entire load-bearing structure of the frame from carbon fiber has made it almost 7 kg lighter than the Panigale V4. Elsewhere the extensive use of aluminium, carbon, titanium and magnesium has contributed to a dry weight for the Superleggera V4 of only 159 kg, 16 kg less than the Panigale V4, for a record power-to-weight ratio of 1.41 hp/kg for a road-legal machine.

The new bike's Desmosedici Stradale R 998cc 90-degree engine delivers up to 224 hp. As an option, it can even reach 234 hp with a titanium Akrapovic racing exhaust system. It also benefits from small competition-inspired winglets that guarantee downforce at high speeds and therefore increased performance.

The price of the Superleggera V4 has yet to be announced, but first deliveries are expected in June 2020. As an added bonus, all the buyers of this extraordinary superbike will be given the opportunity to enjoy a free ride on a Panigale V4R (SBK World Championship) on the Mugello circuit. — AFP-Relaxnews