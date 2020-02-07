Toyota to show off seven special edition trucks and SUVs at Chicago Auto Show

The Highlander SUV was given a sporty touch — both inside and out — thanks to the XSE treatment. — Picture courtesy of Toyota

CHICAGO, Feb 7 — Continuing in its tradition of debuting souped-up and adventure-ready vehicles at the annual Chicago Auto Show, Toyota is bringing a collection of seven pickups and SUVs to the event that will launch with a 2021 model year designation later this year.

Last week, Toyota teased that they would be debuting a few outdoorsy pickups “with a touch of nocturnal mischief.”

Yesterday the company revealed exactly what that means: seven souped-up trucks and SUVs are rolling into the Windy City for the Chicago Auto Show, which officially opens February 8.

Highlander XSE

The Highlander SUV was given a sporty touch — both inside and out — thanks to the XSE treatment; most notably, however, the powertrain and suspension have been updated for increased performance.

The model is powered by a 295hp, 3.5-Liter V6 that’s been paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and is available in either front-wheel or all-wheel drive.

A Multi-Terrain Select feature has been added to the model, giving drivers the ability to customize their ride to whichever terrain they want to explore.

The model is expected to launch this fall.

Trail Special Edition Tacoma, Tundra and 4Runner. — Picture courtesy of Toyota

Trail Special Edition Tacoma, Tundra and 4Runner

The Trail versions of the Tacoma, Tundra, and 4Runner have been even more optimized for those who enjoy outdoor activities like camping and fishing.

Though each one gets its own set of unique additions, they all have increased storage and practicality in common.

New equipment coming to the models include tools like a 115-volt power outlet in the bed, lockable bed storage, and a rooftop cargo basket.

Nightshade Special Edition Tacoma, Tundra and Sequoia. — Picture courtesy of Toyota

Nightshade Special Edition Tacoma, Tundra and Sequoia

The special edition Nightshade trim coming to the Tacoma, Tundra, and Sequoia address Toyota’s promise to bring “nocturnal mischief” to the show. All models have black trim both on the inside and outside.

Everything on the exterior from the grille to the door handles have been refinished in a dark chrome. Each then has a set of unique design elements, most of which continue to darken the appearance.

Only 5,000 units of both the Tacoma and Tundra and 2,500 units of the Sequoia Nightshade special editions will be available for purchase.

All special edition models will be available later this year as 2021 models; interested customers will be able to check them all out at the Chicago Auto Show this weekend. — AFP-Relaxnews