Kia publishes first teaser photos of latest generation Sorento SUV

2021 Kia Sorento to debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. — Picture courtesy of Kia via AFP-Relaxnews

SEOUL, Feb 4 — After the 2021 Sorento was spied completely undisguised on the road earlier this week, Kia published teaser sketches of the model.

Despite the 2021 Sorento being recently spotted completely undisguised in the wild, Kia published its first official teaser images of the flagship SUV. Though these sketches aren’t quite as revealing as the photographs published by Motor 1 yesterday, the text accompanying the model sketches gives us some insight about its powertrain and technology.

The first teaser images of the All-New Kia Sorento have been released today. Now in its fourth generation, Kia’s global flagship SUV will be at the Geneva International Motor Show @GimsSwiss 🚗



Read More Here: ➡️ https://t.co/xrG2Qq0Vwb pic.twitter.com/8N6FZoIHZM — Kia UK PR (@KiaUKPR) February 4, 2020

The 2021 iteration of the Sorento, the first generation of which originally launched in 2002, is the first production version of the model to be electrified. It will be powered by a hybrid system just like a concept Sorento was back in 2007.

As seen in the spy shots and reiterated in these sketches, the new version of the Sorento has definitely been more chiselled. The lines spanning from the front end to the rear have been sharpened, and the grille has been widened. In general, the contours have been reshaped to give the model a more dominant and sporty appearance.

According to Kia, the model will have “advanced driver assistance systems and progressive connectivity and infotainment features,” though the company does not disclose exactly what tech will be included.

The official reveal of the 2021 Kia Sorento SUV will take place next month at the Geneva Motor Show on March 3. — AFP-Relaxnews