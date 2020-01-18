Shape-shifting chair by Jaguar Land Rover simulates sensation of walking while driving

Jaguar Land Rover reveals that the company is working on a shape-shifting seat that will make users feel as if they were walking. — Picture courtesy of Jaguar Land Rover

COVENTRY (UK), Jan 18 — With an ambition to reduce the health risks related to sitting down for too long (which can happen when one is partaking in a lengthy road trip), Jaguar Land Rover is developing a shape-shifting chair to “make your brain think you’re walking.”

Jaguar Land Rover announced Thursday its development work on a “shape-shifting” chair designed to make whoever is sitting in it feel as though they’re walking. By tricking the brain into thinking the body is moving while it’s actually seated in a car, the health risks associated with sitting down for too long could potentially be greatly reduced.

To accomplish this, the company integrated a collection of actuators in a foam seat that create “constant micro-adjustments” which lead to the brain believing that you’re taking rhythmic steps one leg at a time.

#JaguarLandRover is developing the seat of the future - designed to tackle the health risks of sitting down for too long.

The ‘morphable’ seat uses a series of actuators in the seat foam to make your brain think you’re walking.



Find out more:https://t.co/wpNPX3rBrc pic.twitter.com/BnYvstoHQu — Jaguar Land Rover (@JLR_News) January 16, 2020

Such an invention can keep those who often take long journeys on the road from suffering the side effects of remaining seated for extended periods of time like shortened muscles and back pain.

This in-development morphing seat aligns with Jaguar Land Rovers Destination Zero vision, an ambition to make societies cleaner and the people within them safer and healthier. — AFP-Relaxnews