LA Auto Show 2019: The luxury production models making their debut

2020 Genesis G90. — Picture courtesy of Genesis via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Nov 21 — Alongside the concept models and show cars that are on display at the 2019 LA Auto Show, various luxury car manufacturers across the world debuted new production models that are either already available to purchase or will be in the near future.

Over this week, dozens of vehicles made their debut at the LA Auto Show in California. Here are five of the most luxurious models that made their first public appearances.

Genesis G90

Yesterday, Genesis unveiled the latest rendition of the luxury sedan flagship model, the G90. This mid-cycle refresh brought the car new safety tech and over-the-air wireless updates.

The Genesis G90 goes on sale the December of 2019.

Lexus LC 500 Convertible

The LC 500 Convertible is the drop-top version of the standard LC. Despite the coupe model having been in production since 2017, this is the first time a convertible variant has ever been launched.

The Lexus LC 500 convertible will be available in the summer of 2020.

Porsche Taycan 4S. — Picture courtesy of Porsche via AFP-Relaxnews

Porsche Taycan 4S

Porsche’s Taycan 4S made its US debut yesterday at the auto show. Though this version of the all-electric Taycan is less expensive and less powerful than the original, its high performance specs and luxurious interior bring it up to speed with its EV sports car competitors.

The Porsche Taycan 4S is available for order now starting at US$103,800 (RM435,000).

2020 Ford Mustang Mach-E. — Picture courtesy of Ford via AFP-Relaxnews

Mustang Mach-E

Ford’s Mustang Mach-E officially had the wraps taken off on Sunday. As the company’s first all-electric production vehicle and the first SUV to don the Mustang name, this model made Ford history this week.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E will go on sale in late 2020.

Audi E-Tron Sportback. — Picture courtesy of Audi via AFP-Relaxnews

Audi E-Tron Sportback

Audi yesterday unveiled their second production EV: the E-Tron Sportback. This model follows in the footsteps of the E-Tron SUV in terms of the powertrain, exterior design and interior technology.

The Audi E-Tron Sportback will be available for order this month. — AFP-Relaxnews