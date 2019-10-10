TNB, MGTC to install 100 electric vehicle charging stations by year-end

TNBES managing director Ahmad Jaafar Abd Hamid said to date, 14 ChargEV stations had been installed while another 35 potential sites were waiting for approval to proceed by the premises’ owners. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB), through its wholly-owned subsidiary TNB Energy Services Sdn Bhd (TNBES), and partner Malaysia Green Technology Corporation (MGTC) plan to install up to 100 charging stations for electric cars with an investment value of RM1.5 million by year-end.

TNBES managing director Ahmad Jaafar Abd Hamid said to date, 14 ChargEV stations had been installed while another 35 potential sites were waiting for approval to proceed by the premises’ owners.

“TNBES and MGTC are aggressively pursuing major parking operators, mall owners and hotel chains to extend ChargEV station network in major cities in Penang, Kuala Lumpur and Johor Baru,” he told reporters after the launch of TNBES and MGTC’s electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure expansion project in conjunction with the 10th International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibitions & Conference Malaysia (IGEM 2019) here today.

Ahmad Jaafar said TNBES was currently finalising the second phase of its collaboration with MGTC through the formation of a special-purpose vehicle company called Tenaga E Mobility Solutions Sdn Bhd, which would expand the potential of the EV charging business and any businesses related to smart mobility moving forward.

At the same event, GSPARX Sdn Bhd, another wholly-owned subsidiary of TNB, inked a supply agreement for renewable energy with Ain Medicare Sdn Bhd (AMSB) and TATI University College (TATIUC) for the installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems with a capacity of 3,131.5 kilowatt-peak (kWp) and 999 kWp, respectively.

Chief ventures officer/GSPARX director, Datuk Nor Azman Mufti, said under the agreement, GSPARX would install solar panels at AMSB’s pharmaceutical factories in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, with a capacity of 2,533.5 kWp and in Kulim, Kedah, with a capacity of 598 kWp.

Within the 25-year duration of the agreement, he said, AMSB would annually generate 3.315 million kilowatt (kWh) energy and accumulated savings of RM17.7 million.

“As for the agreement with TATIUC, it is for the installation of a solar PV system at TATIUC’s campus in Kemaman, Terengganu. With potential savings of RM6.24 million within 25 years, the solar PV system will generate 1.306 million (kWh) energy, each year,” he said.

Meanwhile, TNB is introducing an innovative product called myGreen+ which provides consumers the option to subscribe to green energy and support the government’s agenda of generating 20 per cent of electricity via renewable energy sources by 2025.

TNB chief retail officer Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan said when a customer subscribes to myGreen+, TNB would match 100 per cent of the subscription to electricity generated from renewable energy sources.

“With the introduction of myGreen+, customers can support green energy from RM8 per month. Customers can also opt to subscribe in blocks of 100 kWh at the rate of eight sen per kWh,” he said.

myGreen+ and Malaysia Green Attribute Tracking System (mGATS) were launched by Energy, Science, Technology, Environment & Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin at IGEM 2019 today.

Megat Jalaluddin said there was neither need for any major investment nor contract to subscribe to myGreen+ and customers could even cancel their subscription at any time.

As more and more customers subscribe to myGreen+, he said, the entry of green energy into the electric system would increase, thus reducing the need for fossil fuel-based electricity generation. — Bernama