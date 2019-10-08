Abarth celebrates 70 years with a limited-edition 695

The Abarth 695 70th Anniversario — Picture courtesy of FCA

MILAN, Oct 8 — Abarth took advantage of the October 5-6 Abarth Days gathering in Milan, Italy, the largest dedicated to the manufacturer, to unveil a limited-edition 695 marking the Italian car brand’s 70th birthday.

This new special Abarth 695 model “70th Anniversario” will be produced in 1949 units in homage to the brand’s year of creation. It is also inaugurating a new, manually-adjustable 12-position spoiler, inclining from 0 to 60 degrees, for more stability and better aerodynamics on the road at high speeds. According to Abarth, the spoiler increases its aerodynamic downforce of up to 42 kg at 200 km/h.

Besides the spoiler, the Abarth 695 70th Anniversario is being issued in a special “Monza Green” colour in homage to the famous Italian circuit where the manufacturer has broken many speed records. Many of the exterior’s details are highlighted in “Campovolo Grey,” such as the checquerboard roof, the front and back wheel arches, and the door mirror caps.

Inside the car there are new, exclusive “Sabelt Tricolore” seats developed especially for this special edition, a 7-inch HD Uconnect system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a special numbered plaque for each of the 1949 units that will be produced.

Under the hood, the car carries a turbocompressed 1.4L, 180 hp engine, the line’s most powerful, which is capable of hitting 0 to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds and reaching speeds of 225 km/h.

The Abarth 695 70th Anniversario will be available starting at €32,990 in manual transmission. — AFP-Relaxnews