Volkswagen to soup up 2020 model year vehicles with new tech

The 2020 VW Passat. Volkswagen outlined that ‘nearly all’ of its vehicles launched with a 2020 model year designation will come with a slew of driver-assistance features. — Picture courtesy of Volkswagen

HERNDON (Virginia), Aug 7 — Volkswagen of America has announced that “nearly all” 2020 model year cars will come standard with a handful of driver-assistance technology and connectivity features.

Yesterday, Volkswagen outlined that “nearly all” of its vehicles launched with a 2020 model year designation will come with a slew of driver-assistance features as well as Wi-Fi and Car-Net connectivity as standard in the US.

Most of the portfolio will come equipped with a forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, a blind spot monitor, and a rear traffic alert.

The latest version of Car-Net and Wi-Fi will also come standard on most of the lineup so that users can easily connect their smartphones to their vehicles.

Select vehicles like the Jetta, Jetta GLI, and Tiguan will offer wireless charging in the 2020-year models.

The company has also cleaned up and simplified their model offerings for the 2020 model year by reducing the number of trim options.

All models except for the standard Golf and Jetta GLI are available in S and SE trims. Other models have lost a significant number of configuration offerings — the Atlas, for example, dropped from having over a dozen options to seven. According to the company, the purpose behind these reductions in offering is to “put an emphasis on value.” — AFP-Relaxnews