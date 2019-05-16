Mini John Cooper Works Clubman, Countryman get performance upgrades (VIDEO)

The new Mini John Cooper Works Clubman. — Picture courtesy of BMW via AFP

MUNICH, May 16 — Mini has unveiled the latest versions of the Clubman and Countryman featuring more horsepower and more torque than before.

Mini announced this week that the company is ramping up the Clubman and Countryman's performance with a new engine, updated transmission, and tailored chassis; these two models, according to the company, are their most powerful models “approved for public road use” since Mini was founded nearly 50 years ago.

The 2.0-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder engines that powered the previously most potent Clubman and Countryman have been redesigned to produce 306 hp and about 330 lb-ft of torque instead of 228 hp and 259 lb-ft of torque.

This upgrade, paired with a new 8-speed sports transmission with integrated mechanical differential lock for the front wheel, allows each model to make the sprint from 0 mph to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds and 5.2 seconds, respectively.

A new track-inspired cooling system, bigger sport brake system, and model-specific chassis have been integrated into the models to optimize performance and secure the new Clubman and Countryman in the compact premium segment.

Though the availability and pricing has not yet been announced for either model, the starting prices will probably clock in close to that of the highest grades of the Clubman and Countryman currently available: US$35,900 (RM149,673) and US$37,900. — AFP-Relaxnews