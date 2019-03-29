Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Drive

Kia takes the wraps off two new SUVs in Seoul

Published 19 minutes ago on 29 March 2019

Kia’s Mohave Masterpiece has been unveiled at the 2019 Seoul Motor Show. — Kia pic via AFP-Relaxnews
Kia’s Mohave Masterpiece has been unveiled at the 2019 Seoul Motor Show. — Kia pic via AFP-Relaxnews

SEOUL, March 29 — In a world exclusive, Kia has unveiled two new SUV concept cars at the Seoul Motor Show ahead of the expected launch of the two models in South Korea at end-2019. The first is the chunky Mohave Masterpiece and the second is the more compact SP Signature.

The Masterpiece is being described as a restyled and modernised Mohave (known as the Borrego in North America). The stand-out features of this off-road vehicle are the new version of Kia’s iconic grille, re-designed lighting, a significantly elevated body and a powerful all-wheel-drive system.

The second Kia making its debut in Seoul is the SP Signature, which is a smaller, elegant SUV. The design of these two concepts will have a general influence on all of the brand’s future SUVs sold across the world.

Visitors to Kia’s stand can also take a look at its electric crossover concept dubbed Imagine by Kia which was first seen at the Geneva Motor Show.

The automaker is also displaying its new R.E.A.D. (Real-time Emotion Adaptative Driving) system.

The Seoul Motor Show is open to the public, March 29 to April 7, at the Korea International Exhibition Centre, seoulmotorshow.auto-fairs.com — AFP-Relaxnews

Related Articles

In Drive