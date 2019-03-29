Kia takes the wraps off two new SUVs in Seoul

Kia’s Mohave Masterpiece has been unveiled at the 2019 Seoul Motor Show. — Kia pic via AFP-Relaxnews

SEOUL, March 29 — In a world exclusive, Kia has unveiled two new SUV concept cars at the Seoul Motor Show ahead of the expected launch of the two models in South Korea at end-2019. The first is the chunky Mohave Masterpiece and the second is the more compact SP Signature.

The Masterpiece is being described as a restyled and modernised Mohave (known as the Borrego in North America). The stand-out features of this off-road vehicle are the new version of Kia’s iconic grille, re-designed lighting, a significantly elevated body and a powerful all-wheel-drive system.

The second Kia making its debut in Seoul is the SP Signature, which is a smaller, elegant SUV. The design of these two concepts will have a general influence on all of the brand’s future SUVs sold across the world.

Visitors to Kia’s stand can also take a look at its electric crossover concept dubbed Imagine by Kia which was first seen at the Geneva Motor Show.

The automaker is also displaying its new R.E.A.D. (Real-time Emotion Adaptative Driving) system.

The Seoul Motor Show is open to the public, March 29 to April 7, at the Korea International Exhibition Centre, seoulmotorshow.auto-fairs.com — AFP-Relaxnews