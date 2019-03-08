See the Ducati Diavel 1260 up close in Geneva

Prices for the Ducati Diavel 1260 start at €20,490 (RM94,062). — AFP pic

GENEVA, March 8 ― As one of the few motorbikes to be exhibited, the new Ducati Diavel 1260 has caused a stir at the Geneva Motor Show, which runs until March 17.

The Geneva Motor Show coincides with the arrival of the Diavel 1260 in Ducati showrooms. This Bologna-manufactured sport cruiser is part of the Audi stand in its own dedicated corner where it can be admired by the public. This latest generation of the Diavel 1260 has increased cylinder capacity and power thanks to its new 159 hp Testastretta DVT 1262 engine.

On the S version, special components have been added including an impressive full-LED headlight, a dedicated seat, machine-finished wheels, Brembo M50 brake callipers and fully adjustable Öhlins suspension.

The Ducati Diavel 1260's world premiere was at the 2018 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan. It's now available to buy and prices start at 20,490 euros.

The 89th Geneva Motor Show runs through March 17, 2019, at Palexpo in Geneva: gims.swiss. ― AFP-Relaxnews