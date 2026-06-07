SEOUL, June 7 — South Korean President Lee Jae-myung nominated Han Seong-sook to be his next prime minister on Sunday, making her only the second woman to hold the post if confirmed by parliament.

Han currently serves as minister for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups.

The nomination comes after Lee’s party dominated local elections on Wednesday, although the Democratic Party lost the high-profile Seoul mayoral race to the opposition.

The elections also sparked controversy over ballot shortages that affected 50 polling stations nationwide, prompting the head of the state election watchdog to resign.

Lee has “judged nominee Han to be the right person to take responsibility for growth and people’s livelihoods at a time when the country faces a major strategic transition driven by AI innovation and complex global crises”, Lee’s chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik told reporters at a news conference.

Han’s nomination requires parliamentary approval, but is expected to be confirmed as the ruling party holds a majority in the 300-member National Assembly, barring any major ethical concerns or scandals.

If confirmed, the 58-year-old will become only the second woman to serve as prime minister.

The first was Han Myeong-sook, who held the post from 2006 to 2007.

Outgoing Prime Minister Kim Min-seok is widely expected to run for the leadership of the ruling Democratic Party. — AFP