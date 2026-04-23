Republicans push US$70 billion ICE, Border Patrol funding via budget reconciliation, bypassing Democrats

Democrats demanded operational guardrails after fatal shootings by immigration agents but negotiations stalled

Senate ‘vote-a-rama’ expected, ‌House approval needed before funding details finalized

WASHINGTON, April 23 — US ​Senate Republicans were poised on Wednesday to advance their US$70 billion (RM276.93 billion) plan to fund the Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol agencies for the next three years, while ignoring demands ‌from Democrats for guardrails on immigration enforcement agents and their operations.

The funding plan, laid out in ​a nonbinding budget resolution that Republicans unveiled on Tuesday, is a crucial step in their effort to end a partial shutdown that has gripped the Department of Homeland Security since mid-February.

“Republicans want to shell out billions of dollars to Donald Trump’s private army ​without any common sense restraints or reforms,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told a press conference.

At the same time, Republicans have accused Democrats of wanting to “defund” crucial immigration and Border Patrol operations.

“Republicans are moving forward with a budget resolution that will allow us to fund critical functions that Democrats refuse to support: law enforcement, drug interdiction, border security, protecting children,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune said on the Senate floor.

The ‌Senate was expected to begin a marathon “vote-a-rama” session late on Wednesday, with multiple votes on proposed amendments expected ahead ⁠of a final vote on passage before lawmakers leave ⁠Washington on Thursday.

Senate passage would send the measure to the House ⁠of Representatives.

“Republicans must stick together and ⁠UNIFY to get this done,” ⁠Trump said in a social media posting on Wednesday. Republicans hope to push the new funding for ICE and Border Patrol through Congress with a rarely used procedure known as budget reconciliation, which allows some budget-related legislation to bypass ⁠Democratic opposition.

Such measures require only a simple majority for passage in the 100-member Senate, instead of the usual supermajority of 60 votes or more.

Republicans hold a 53-47 seat majority. If the budget resolution passes both the House and the Senate, congressional committees would begin filling in the details on how the US$70 billion would be spent in separate legislation that Trump would have to sign into law.

The new funding would be expected ⁠to run through Trump’s presidency.

Funding for most of DHS ran out more than nine weeks ago, as Democrats pressed Republicans and the White House to accept new constraints on ICE and ⁠Border Patrol, which operate under the direction of DHS.

After two U.S. citizens were fatally shot by immigration enforcement agents in ⁠Minneapolis, Democrats ⁠insisted that ICE and Border Patrol should be subject to the same operational rules as police forces across the United States, including ​a requirement that judicial warrants be obtained before agents can enter private ​homes.

But weeks of negotiations ended in a stalemate. The ‌Senate has since passed legislation to fund DHS operations other than ICE ​and Border Patrol.

But the measure ​has stalled in the House, where hardline Republicans have demanded funding for those two entities as well. — Reuters