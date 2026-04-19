WASHINGTON, April 19 — Police were investigating reports of gunshots at the University of Iowa early today, the midwestern US school said in an alert, adding that there were “confirmed victims.”

“First responders on scene. Confirmed victims. Please continue to avoid the area,” the university said in an alert published on its website just after 2.00am local time (3pm Malaysia Time), without providing additional details of casualties.

The university said “gunshots” were reported near College and Clinton streets, an area popular for nightlife.

Another alert on the university’s website noted the Iowa City Police Department was investigating the incident. It urged people to “remain vigilant.” — AFP