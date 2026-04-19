LONDON, April 19 — British government ministers today backed embattled premier Keir Starmer as he struggles to shake off a scandal over long-time Jeffrey Epstein associate Peter Mandelson.

Starmer is due to face lawmakers in parliament tomorrow to explain how Mandelson was appointed Britain’s ambassador to the US in late 2024 despite failing to pass security checks.

The beleaguered prime minister, who has been dogged by the controversy for months, said Friday that he and other ministers were not told Mandelson had failed the vetting process, calling that “unforgivable”.

He has blamed Foreign Office mandarins for allowing Mandelson’s appointment against the advice of security officials, and sacked the department’s top civil servant Olly Robins on Thursday.

But ex-civil servants have accused Downing Street of scapegoating Robbins while opposition leaders have called for Starmer to quit, with accusations ranging from incompetence to wilful misleading of the public.

Technology minister Liz Kendall told the BBC today that Starmer would not have appointed Mandelson had he known that he had not received the appropriate security clearance.

Deputy prime minister David Lammy, who was foreign secretary when Mandelson was appointed to Washington, said the same in an interview with the Guardian published late yesterday.

Kendall said Starmer should remain in his job because he had “made the right call” on big issues, such as building closer relations with the European Union and limiting Britain’s involvement in the Iran war.

“I think he is an honest man and a man of integrity who says it was a mistake to appoint him,” she told Sky News.

Lammy said it was “inexplicable” that the Foreign Office had kept Downing Street in the dark, telling the Guardian he had been “shocked and surprised” when he learnt what happened.

Starmer, already widely unpopular with the British public due to several policy mis-steps, has faced repeated questions about his judgement for selecting Mandelson whose friendship with Epstein was well known.

He sacked Mandelson in September 2025 after new details emerged about the depth of Mandelson’s ties to Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 while facing sex-trafficking charges.

UK police are investigating allegations of misconduct in office by Mandelson when he was a Labour minister more than 15 years ago. He was arrested and released in February.

Mandelson has not been charged and denies criminal wrongdoing. — AFP