SEOUL, April 19 — North Korea test-fired multiple ballistic missiles on Sunday, South Korea’s military said, the latest in a recent flurry of launches by the nuclear-armed state.

The Sunday firing adds to a series of weapons tests Pyongyang has carried out in recent weeks.

“Our military detected several unidentified ballistic missiles fired into the East Sea from the Sinpo area of North Korea at around 06:10 (GMT 21:10),” the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to a body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

“We have strengthened surveillance and vigilance in preparation for possible additional launches,” it added.

North Korea has tested weapons systems several times this month, including ballistic missiles and cluster munitions.

Earlier in April, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw tests of strategic cruise missiles launched from a naval warship, with official photos showing him watching the firings flanked by military officials.

Analysts said those launches signalled North Korea’s latest rebuff of attempts by Seoul to repair strained ties.

Among them was an expression of regret from Seoul over civilian drone incursions into the North in January, a gesture initially described as “very fortunate and wise behaviour” by Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of the North Korean leader.

But this month, a senior North Korean official described the South as “the enemy state most hostile” to Pyongyang, reviving a label previously used by leader Kim. — AFP