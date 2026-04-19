ISFAHAN, April 19 — The governor of Isfahan Province says a team of legal experts will file complaints with international organisations over damage sustained by several historical sites in the province during US-Israeli attacks, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

Speaking on the occasion of the ‘International Day for Monuments and Sites’, Mehdi Jamali Nejad reiterated the importance of preserving historical buildings and ancient sites.

“Cultural heritage is the pillar of a sustainable future. Unfortunately, during the war and the enemy’s attacks on this historic city, approximately 203 points within the Grand Bazaar and 28 historical monuments were damaged and require restoration.

“We have already begun the restoration process and intend to complete the reconstruction of these sites within the two remaining years of the current administration,” he said.

A damaged historic building stands next to Isfahan’s Provincial Governor’s office near Naqsh-e Jahan Square, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Isfahan, Iran, March 23, 2026. — Reuters pic

He added that a legal team had been appointed and a case had been prepared for the complaints.

“Experts have spent several days in Isfahan, and we have compiled and submitted the necessary documentation. These legal proceedings are ongoing, and we hope to achieve favourable results,” he said. — Bernama-IRNA