WASHINGTON, April 18 — President Donald Trump said late yesterday he planned to maintain a US blockade of Iranian ports if a peace deal with Tehran is not reached, adding that he may not extend the ceasefire after its expiration.

Iran reopened the Strait of Hormuz yesterday in the wake of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon, though Tehran threatened to close the vital waterway once again if the US blockade continues.

A ceasefire between Tehran and Washington is due to expire on Wednesday.

“Maybe I won’t extend it, but the blockade is going to remain,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, when asked if the ceasefire will be extended.

Asked about a potential deal, Trump said, “I think it’s going to happen.”

Key differences remain between the demands from the United States and Iran, which earlier failed to reach agreement in talks in Pakistan.

Trump told reporters there were “not going to be tolls” imposed by Iran on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz—something that the Islamic republic put forward during previous peace deal plans.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said China’s President Xi Jinping was “very happy” about the global oil chokepoint reopening.

“Our meeting in China will be a special one and, potentially, Historic,” Trump added, referring to a summit planned in Beijing in May.

Trump also insisted that Washington and Tehran would jointly transfer enriched uranium stored in Iran to the United States under the touted plan to end the war, which began on February 28.

Iran’s foreign ministry earlier said its stockpile of uranium would not be transferred “anywhere.” — AFP