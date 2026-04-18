MELBOURNE, April 18 — A car ploughed into a group of pedestrians outside Melbourne Showgrounds on Saturday evening, leaving at least one dead and one seriously injured, Victoria Police of Australia said, reported Xinhua.

“It is believed a grey Toyota mounted a kerb on Langs Road and struck two pedestrians just before 5 pm,” a press release by Victoria Police said.

“Sadly, one of the pedestrians who is yet to be formally identified died at the scene,” it said, adding that “the second pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

A man has been arrested and will be interviewed by the police.

Local newspaper The Age reported that the car was driven by a 33-year-old man, who major collision investigation unit Detective Inspector Craig McEvoy said was “well known to police.”

He said police were investigating whether the incident was intentional and whether drugs, alcohol, or speed were involved.

The Supernova Comic Con and Gaming event is being held at the Melbourne Showgrounds during the weekend. The two-day event attracted young people interested in comics, science fiction and fantasy. — Bernama-Xinhua