Members of the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon (Unifil), in armoured vehicles, patrol the road of the southern Lebanese village of Tair Debba on April 12, 2026. Dozens of countries contributing troops to the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon called on April 9, 2026, for a cessation of hostilities, after three blue helmets were killed as Israel and Hezbollah traded strikes. — AFP pic
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Friday, 17 Apr 2026 8:31 AM MYT
LAS VEGAS, April 17 — US President Donald Trump said yesterday he hopes militant group Hezbollah “acts nicely and well” during the 10-day ceasefire reached just hours earlier between Lebanon and Israel.
“I hope Hezbollah acts nicely and well during this important period of time,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform as he arrived for a speech in Las Vegas. “It will be (a) GREAT moment for them if they do. No more killing. Must finally have PEACE!” — AFP
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