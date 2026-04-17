LAS VEGAS, April 17 — US President Donald Trump said yesterday he hopes militant group Hezbollah “acts nicely and well” during the 10-day ceasefire reached just hours earlier between Lebanon and Israel.

“I hope Hezbollah acts nicely and well during this important period of time,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform as he arrived for a speech in Las Vegas. “It will be (a) GREAT moment for them if they do. No more killing. Must finally have PEACE!” — AFP

MORE TO COME