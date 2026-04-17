PARIS, April 17 — Three Iranian oil tankers carrying a total of five million barrels of crude have become the first such loaded vessels to leave the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz since a US blockade came into force, the tracking firm Kpler told AFP on Friday.

The Deep Sea, Sonia I and Diona, all under US sanctions, passed the strategic strait on Wednesday after leaving Iran’s Kharg Island, having loaded on April 2, 8 and 9 respectively, according to the maritime data company.

Washington has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports since Monday, intended to prevent Tehran from exporting its oil.

No Iranian tanker had left the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz with a cargo of crude oil since the Starla on April 10.

Maritime data tracking sites do not provide recent AIS transponder data on the three tankers, as their devices are switched off.

All three last transmitted approximately a month ago in the Strait of Malacca, according to the Marine Traffic website.

But Kpler also used satellite imagery to track the ships, and confirmed to AFP that they all crossed the strait on Wednesday.

Their destinations are unknown but these vessels have been systematically transporting their cargoes to the Singapore area for several years.

In that area, ship-to-ship transfers have been detected, moving the cargo to other tankers bound for China, according to data from Global Fishing Watch and Kpler.

Oil to China

The three ships each transferred cargoes of Iranian crude oil near Singapore in March.

The Deep Sea’s previous cargo was delivered by the Utopia Quest to the port of Yantai, northern China, on March 30.

The Diona’s cargo was delivered by the Indigo Ray on April 10 to the oil terminal at the port of Dongjiakou, also in northern China.

And the Sonia I’s cargo was transferred to the Adeline G, whose destination was unknown.

Since March 1, the cargoes of at least 37 oil tankers linked to Iran have been transferred at sea in the Singapore area, representing at least 62.3 million barrels of crude oil, according to Kpler data analysed by AFP.

Two sanctioned Iranian container ships exited the Gulf via the strait earlier this week but performed U-turns close to the Pakistan border, and were last detected close to the Iranian port of Chabahar.

Two sanctioned cargo vessels also passed through the strait in the opposite direction and were last detected close to the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. — AFP