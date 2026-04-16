BANGKOK, April 16 — Thailand has approved a relief package worth more than two billion baht (about RM246 million) to cushion public transport operators from surging fuel costs triggered by the conflict in West Asia.

Government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said the cabinet had approved measures to mitigate the impact of rising oil prices on the transport sector, covering public buses, freight trucks and for-hire vehicles, with a total budget of about 2.06 billion baht (about 254 million).

She said Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had instructed that the implementation be carried out in a careful, transparent and verifiable manner.

“This measure helps stabilise transport costs while ensuring actual service delivery, so that assistance is targeted, transparent and highly effective,” she said in a statement on Thursday.

Ratchada said the measure aims to ease cost pressures on operators while maintaining fare levels, helping to curb the cost of living and ensure sufficient public transport services, particularly during the Songkran period, covering public buses, freight trucks, and for-hire vehicles.

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has opened registration for eligible applicants online or at transport offices nationwide from April 16 to 19, with funds to be disbursed via PromptPay following verification, she said. — Bernama