WASHINGTON, April 15 — US President Donald Trump said in an interview aired on Fox Business today that he asked China’s leader Xi Jinping not to supply weapons to Iran, and that Xi replied saying he was not doing so.

“I had heard that China’s giving weapons to, I mean — you’re seeing it all over the place — to Iran,” Trump said in an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business.

“And I wrote him a letter asking him not to do that, and he wrote me a letter saying that essentially he’s not doing that.” — AFP