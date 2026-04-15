NEW DELHI, April 15 — At ‌least 17 people died and 36 others were injured following a suspected boiler explosion at a power plant ‌operated by India’s Vedanta Ltd in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, a government official said today.

Operations at the 600-megawatt coal plant were suspended after the blast, senior administration official Amrit Vikas Topno told Reuters.

The incident took place yesterday at Singhitarai, about 230km away from the state capital of Raipur.

The ‌shutdown of the plant comes as India ⁠is poised for a harsher ⁠summer. The government has ⁠delayed the maintenance of nearly ⁠10 gigawatt ⁠of coal plant capacity in the absence of gas supplies due to the Mideast conflict.

The ⁠blast was likely caused by overheating in the boiler tube, District Superintendent of Police PK Thakur told Reuters.

In a statement, Vedanta said an “unfortunate incident” had occurred at its Singhitarai plant ⁠and that a thorough investigation is underway to determine the cause.

Vedanta said that NTPC GE ⁠Power Services operates and maintains the plant.

Vedanta acquired the ⁠1,200 ⁠MW coal power plant through a bankruptcy process in 2022. Only 600 MW of the plant has ‌been operational. — Reuters