BARCELONA, April 15 — A flotilla of some 40 boats set sail for Gaza from Barcelona today in a fresh bid to break an Israeli blockade and deliver aid to the devastated territory, organisers said.

The Global Sumud Flotilla had initially been set to depart from the Mediterranean port on Sunday but the mission was postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

The ships, mostly sailboats, set sail just after 11.30am (0930 GMT/5.30pm Malaysian time), organisers said in a statement.

Some 20 boats which will join the maritime convoy left the French port of Marseille on April 4 and more ships are set to depart from Syracuse in Sicily on April 24.

A week-long stopover is planned in southern Italy for “non-violence training”.

A new flotilla of more than 80 boats and 1,000 international pro-Palestinian activists, who attempted to reach Gaza last year, is preparing for a new mission to the devastated territory from Barcelona. — AFP pic

Sumud, which means “resilience” in Arabic, is due to rally hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists from dozens of countries.

In late 2025, an initial flotilla of about 50 boats, composed of political figures and activists such as Sweden’s Greta Thunberg, was boarded by the Israeli navy — illegally according to the organisers and Amnesty International.

The crew members were arrested and expelled by Israel.

The Gaza Strip, governed by Hamas, has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007. Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement accuse each other of violating a ceasefire that came into effect on October 10, 2025, after two years of war. — AFP