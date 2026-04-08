JERUSALEM, April 8 — Israel said today it supported US President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend bombing of Iran for two weeks as part of a ceasefire deal if Tehran reopens the vital Strait of Hormuz.

“Israel supports President Trump’s decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region,” the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

“Israel also supports the US effort to ensure that Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile and terror threat to America, Israel, Iran’s Arab neighbors and the world,” the statement added. —AFP