LILLE (France), April 7 — A French high-speed train crashed into a truck at a crossing in northern France today, killing the driver of the TGV and critically injuring two people, officials said.

The accident occurred between the towns of Bethune and Lens in the northern French region of Pas-de-Calais at around 7am (1pm Malaysian time), said rail operator SNCF.

Two people were in critical condition, while 11 others sustained less serious injuries, the prefecture said in an updated tally. Officials had earlier reported that 27 people were injured.

First responders were seen examining the mangled nose of the TGV train, according to photographs posted on X by Fabien Villedieu of the Sud-Rail trade union.

According to a spokesperson for the prefecture, the truck was carrying military equipment. The lorry driver was in police custody, a judicial source told AFP.

Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said on X he was heading to the scene with the head of the SNCF.

Neither the SNCF nor the prefecture were able to provide details of the circumstances of the accident.

The SNCF said that rail services would be suspended between Bethune and Lens until at least late Tuesday.

In France, serious accidents involving high-speed rail lines are rare compared to traditional railways.

France’s first high-speed train or Train a Grande Vitesse (TGV) shattered world speed records when it came into service in 1981.

The first generation of the TGV reached a top speed of 380 kilometres per hour, cutting the journey time between Paris other French cities to just a few hours, as opposed to the full-day, or even overnight, trip required previously.

Hailed as a prime example of French engineering and industrial prowess, TGV technology has been exported to several countries including South Korea, Spain, the United States and Italy. — AFP